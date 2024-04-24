Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,533.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,560.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,378.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

