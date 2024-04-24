Signaturefd LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

