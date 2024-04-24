Signaturefd LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.42, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.