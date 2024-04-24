Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 109.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 118,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

