Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

