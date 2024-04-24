Signaturefd LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,620,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 981,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

