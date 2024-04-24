Signaturefd LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,522,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.