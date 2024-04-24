Signaturefd LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

