Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $184.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

