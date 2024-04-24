Signaturefd LLC Sells 104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.67. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.31 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

