Signaturefd LLC Sells 510 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in American Water Works by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

