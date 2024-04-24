Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.9 %
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.