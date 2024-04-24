Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.39.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$585.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.67. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

