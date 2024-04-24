SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $51.00 at Susquehanna

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $49.81 on Monday. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,075,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

