Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 8.24% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

UAE stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

