Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,642.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

