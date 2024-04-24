The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.84

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.84 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.23). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 4,191,608 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Tove Feld bought 10,000 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,351.78). Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

