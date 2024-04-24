Thomas Hendrickson Sells 5,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

