Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.44. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

