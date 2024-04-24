TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

