Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.