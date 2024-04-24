Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,724,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

