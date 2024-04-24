Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

