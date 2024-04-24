Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after acquiring an additional 461,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 165.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 711,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

