Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 151,514 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

