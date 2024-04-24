Signaturefd LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 593,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 275,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8 %

FERG stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

