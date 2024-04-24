Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VNO opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.