Xponance Inc. Sells 12,674 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,402 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 114,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

