Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLFree Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $379.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

