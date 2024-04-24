Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $379.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

