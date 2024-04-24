ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 953,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,603,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

