ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Down 6.3%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.39. 7,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 58,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

