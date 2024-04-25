1,710 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after acquiring an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $422.83 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.44.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

