BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 269.00% from the stock’s current price.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 12,974.86%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

