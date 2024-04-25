Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

