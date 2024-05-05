Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSBD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

