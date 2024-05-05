Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trisura Group traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$45.87, with a volume of 30619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.63.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
