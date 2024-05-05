Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Masonite International stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $132.85.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.
