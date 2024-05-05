Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

