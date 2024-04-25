Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.64. Invesco shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,783,750 shares changing hands.
The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
