KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $65.62. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. KBR shares last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 201,171 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of KBR by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

