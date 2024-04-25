Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.9 %

SMCI opened at $754.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $952.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

