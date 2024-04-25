Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE W opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

