Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,684 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

