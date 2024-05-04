Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

