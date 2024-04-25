Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

