4,073 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

PBH stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

