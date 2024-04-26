4,355 Shares in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MID stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.08. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

About American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

