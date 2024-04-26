abrdn plc Grows Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

abrdn plc increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.16% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

