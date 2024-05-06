FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. FreightCar America has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

