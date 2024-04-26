abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.95 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

