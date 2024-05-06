9,652 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $24,863,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Stock Performance

Genesco stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

